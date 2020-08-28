Severe weather possible tonight, this weekend, however, looking nice.

Scattered storms, some possibly strong or severe will be possible through early evening over the eastern half of Wisconsin as low pressure slides across the region. Please monitor the situation and watch News 9 for updates. This system will sweep off to the east tonight allowing things to quiet down as cooler, less humid air sweeps in from the northwest. Some incredible rain totals, upwards of 9 inches where reported through Friday morning in parts of Juneau County with surrounding counties getting as much as 4 to 6 inches.

Otherwise it should turn partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph. Saturday should be refreshing with partly cloudy skies and highs around 73. The dew points will be only in the low 50s making it feel very comfortable. Also, northwest winds of 10-20 mph will add a cooling effect. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows around 48. Sunday should be beautiful with sunshine and highs near 73.

The next cold front will march into our region Monday bringing a good chance of some showers by the early afternoon, possible a thunderstorm. Right now, the rain totals don’t look too impressive though. Temperatures will start around 54 then top out near 73 degrees.

Tuesday should be partly sunny with lows around 50 and highs around 71. There is a slight chance of a shower late. The chance of showers increases to 40% Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the low 50s.

There isn’t a whole lot of change in the temperature department late next week. It will be seasonal or a touch cooler than normal with highs in the low 70s. Right now, Thursday looks dry and bright with at least a small chance of showers next Friday heading into the Labor Day Weekend.

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1 p.m., 28-Augut 2020

On this date in weather history:

1911 - Saint George, GA, was deluged with 18.00 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)

1959 - Lieutenant Colonel William Rankin bailed out of his plane at a height of 46,000 feet into a violent thunderstorm, and lived to write about the 45 minute journey (which normally would have been a thirteen minute descent). He described it as one of the most bizarre and painful experiences imaginable. (The Weather Channel)