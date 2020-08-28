Rittenhouse extradition delayed until end of September

LAKE COUNTY, Ill (WAOW / CNN) - Kyle Rittenhouse - the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two and injuring a third during protests in Kenosha - had his extradition back to Wisconsin delayed.

During a court hearing this morning, an Illinois judge scheduled Rittenhouse's extradition hearing for September 25th. Officials say he will remain in custody until that time.

Court records say Rittenhouse did not appear at the hearing, which was held over video conference. He is also not waiving extradition proceedings.

A public defender says the delay will allow Rittenhouse and his family to speak with their private attorney.