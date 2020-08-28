Rights groups call for release of Jordanian cartoonist

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Press freedom groups are calling for the release of a cartoonist who was arrested in Jordan for criticizing the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations. Emad Hajjaj was arrested Wednesday after publishing a cartoon depicting the leader of the United Arab Emirates holding a dove with an Israeli flag on it that has spit in his face. The spit is labelled F-35, a reference to Israel’s opposition to the sale of advanced U.S. aircraft to the UAE. The founder of a press freedom center in Jordan said Friday that Hajjaj is being investigated for harming relations with a friendly state. Authorities have not commented on the case.