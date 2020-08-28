Reminders for drivers as school buses start to hit the roads again

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As schools are starting back up, officials are reminding drivers some important things to be cognizant of when you see school buses on the roads.

Andrew Edwards, Location Manager for First Student Wausau, said it's their job as a bus transportation service to ensure students are transported safely to and from school. When it comes to loading and unloading students, Edwards is reminding drivers to stop when you see the flashing red lights on a bus and the stop sign comes out. By law, drivers are required to stop.

“There are fines up to $300, and motorists will be reported to the local law enforcement authority," Edwards stated. "Just be cognizant a bus can stop somewhat suddenly or at least when motorist aren’t necessarily aware that a bus is required to stop.”

He added that generally First Student school bus stop signs are ran by at least 30 drivers a year. It's important for drivers to wait until the stop sign is closed and the red lights have stopped flashing before trying to pass.