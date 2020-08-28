Protesters confront Rand Paul about Breonna Taylor after RNC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A crowd of protesters surrounded U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday, shouting for the legislator from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor. Video posted on social media showed Metro Police flanking Paul and his wife as dozens of people confronted him in a Washington street after midnight. Protesters could be heard shouting “Say Her Name” before one appears to briefly clash with an officer, pushing him backward and into Paul’s shoulder. Taylor’s name has become a rallying cry among demonstrators after the 26-year-old was fatally shot by Louisville police. Paul kept walking and didn’t appear to have been injured.