Periods of storms today, more sun for the weekend

Heavy rain and a few storms will be in the area for today, then a quieter and more Fall-like pattern will develop. Comfortable conditions might stick around for most of next week as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms, becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong.

High: 76 Wind: SE 5-15, turning NW late

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cooling down.

Low: 55 Wind: NW 10-15

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 72 Wind: NW 10-20

Look for some storms to roll through the area this morning with heavy rain and some high wind being a possibility. After the first round of storms moves through, there could be more scattered activity that develop around early to mid afternoon. Once again in the afternoon there is a small risk for a couple of stronger storms. High temps will be in the 70s as the winds will be out of the southeast this morning, changing to the northwest by late afternoon.

The northwest wind will dry things out and break up the clouds tonight, leaving us with much more refreshing weather on Saturday and the nice conditions should continue into Sunday. We will have plenty of sunshine on both days and highs in the low 70s.

Next week will be comfortable as well with the mercury reaching the low to mid 70s on Monday and Wednesday, and topping out around 70 on Tuesday and Thursday. It will definitely feel more like Autumn than Summer. The highest chance of rain next week will be on Monday, mainly in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers is in the works for late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 28-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1986 - The temperature at Apalachicola, FL, dipped to 62 degrees to shatter their previous August record low by four degrees, having tied their August record high of 99 degrees on the 2nd of the month. (The Weather Channel)