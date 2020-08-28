Pelican nests at North Dakota refuge down due to high water

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of American white pelicans at a North Dakota wildlife refuge is down dramatically due to high water that has gobbled up much of their nesting grounds, An aerial survey completed Friday showed about 14,200 birds nesting at the Chase Lake National Wildlife Refug, or about half the number recorded two years ago. Acting refuge manager Jeff Dion says heavy snow melt followed by a wet spring swamped much of the pelicans’ main nesting grounds. The refuge normally draws thousands of tourists annually to see the birds but flooded roads have prevented access to viewing locations.