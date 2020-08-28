Peaceful BLM protest planned for Saturday in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old shot in the back several times on Sunday while police were trying to detain him.

Video the shooting in Kenosha that went viral less than a week ago has sparked protests throughout the U.S. and now here in Marathon County.

Wausau residents, Desiree Lashua, and her friends put together what they call a 'Silence No More' peaceful protest.

Lashua says, "people are tired, I'm tired of seeing rest in peace, I'm tired of seeing unarmed black man, unarmed black woman, child being shot, its gotta stop."

When Lashua was planning the event, she started by contacting the Wausau Police Department to coordinate her plans for the protest.

Todd Baeten, Patrol Captain for Wausau Police Department said, "we certainly understand the need for people to be heard and to express themselves, we just want to create a safe environment for that to happen here in Wausau."

The goal of the protest, bringing people together, hoping change is around the corner.

Lashua says, "I really wanna just see the community come together to show that even the black people in our community we stand by you we stand with you we may not understand 100% but we stand with you."

The event takes place at 2 pm tomorrow on the 400 of downtown Wausau.

Event organizers are requesting that protestors wear a mask but if you don't have one they will have extra.

