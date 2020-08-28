Owner of Trump hotel in Vancouver files for bankruptcy

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The company that owns the Trump International Hotel in Vancouver has filed for bankruptcy. According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada, TA Hotel Management Limited Partnership filed for bankruptcy on Thursday. Records show the company has $3.59 million in liabilities and $840,000) in assets. The first meeting of creditors is expected on Sept. 16. A call to the hotel’s reservation desk was not answered, nor was a call to TA Hotel Management Ltd. The hotel officially opened in February 2017 with Donald Jr. and Eric Trump attending, along with developer Tiah Joo Kim.