Montenegro parliamentary vote tests pro-Western ruling camp

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro is holding a parliamentary election this weekend marked by the new coronavirus outbreak and tensions with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church over a religious property law. Montenegro’s long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists is facing a challenge from a pro-Serb group and another opposition alliance that have accused the government of widespread corruption during its 30-year rule. Analysts and opinion polls before Sunday’s vote suggest that the ruling party will win the most votes but not enough to govern alone. The DPS party has led Montenegro to independence from much larger Serbia and to NATO, defying Russia.