Monster Truck races scheduled for Marathon Park Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Monster Trucks are set to take over Marathon Park on Saturday.

Monster Truck Entertainment (MTE) will be putting on races at 1:30 and 7:30, which will feature six trucks as well as stunt motorcycles.

Pit parties will be held before both races which will allow spectators to go down to the truck to meet the drivers and take pictures with the trucks.

"It's a lot of destruction right people like to see stuff tore up and the reality is these guys these trucks are about $300,000 a piece to build one and these guys come out and literally try to destroy them for the spectators so just seeing that is a spectacular feat in its self," said CEO of MTE Danny Torgerson.

There are some precautions because of COVID-19. There's a spectator limit.

Extra hand washing stations have been purchase as well as close to 10,000 masks.

Masks are required to wear when entering the grand stand, during the pit parties, and if you can't practice social distancing.