Missing children rescued in Georgia sex trafficking bust

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities say nearly 40 missing or endangered children have been rescued by federal and state agents in Georgia. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday that 13 missing children were found and an additional 26 endangered children were rescued during a two-week operation in Atlanta and the central city of Macon. Officials said some of the children were likely victims of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, abuse and had medical or mental health conditions. Nine people were arrested on charges including sex trafficking, parental kidnapping and custodial interference, as well as registered sex offender and weapons violations. Authorities didn’t identify the suspects.