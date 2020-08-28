Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some activists in Minneapolis say the unrest that resulted in 130 arrests and left businesses damaged show the community is on edge. Wednesday’s unrest started after a Black man killed himself in a downtown retail area, but there were initial rumors that it was a police shooting. With tensions and anger running high since the May 25 death of George Floyd, some activists say community members are mobilizing more quickly as incidents occur — refusing to wait for explanations from a Police Department they don’t trust. But other activists say the damage that resulted was due to opportunists who wanted to commit crimes. Authorities made more than 30 arrests after Thursday’s curfew took effect, but the protests remained largely peaceful.