Mexico president attacks environmentalists’ foreign funding

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has launched a blistering attack on several environmentalist groups, suggesting they were being paid by foreign foundations to oppose his controversial train project in the Yucatan peninsula. One group demanded President Andrés Manuel López Obrador apologize, claiming he was “criminalizing” environmentalists. López Obrador’s spokesman suggested Friday the non-profit groups had “curiously” all received grants from U.S. foundations and then opposed the so-called “Maya Train” project. Many of the groups have been receiving grants and opposing government projects for years before López Obrador took office in 2018. It was the latest chapter in López Obrador’s troubled relationship with NGOs.