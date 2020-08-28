Mexican comic Manuel “El Loco” Valdés dies at 89

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican comic actor Manuel Valdés has died at the age of 89. The death of the actor known as “El Loco” was confirmed by a professional organization. He was the last of three brothers who played huge roles in Mexican comedy, TV and movies. His brother Germán made scores of movies in the 1950s and 60s under the nickname “Tin Tan,” and his brother Ramón starred for years as “Don Ramón” on the TV series “El Chavo del Ocho.” His two brothers died in 1973 1988. Manuel Valdés had suffered from numerous ailments in recent years.