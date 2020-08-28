McConnell campaign hires student from viral DC encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign has hired a Kentucky teenager known for his viral encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial last year. The senator’s campaign said Friday that Nick Sandmann has landed a paid position as grassroots director for McConnell’s reelection effort in Kentucky. Sandmann started his new role this month, and McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said they’re “excited” to have him on board. As grassroots director, Sandmann will assist in developing field operations and building coalitions. Sandmann was in the national spotlight again at this week’s Republican National Convention, where he gave a speech.