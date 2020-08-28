 Skip to Content

Man indicted in sale of ‘homemade’, untested cancer drugs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Alabama man has been indicted on charges he manufactured homemade and untested cancer drugs in his kitchen and marketed them to “alternative-medicine doctors” in the U.S., Mexico and elsewhere. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced Wednesday that 54-year-old Patrick Charles Bishop was charged with conspiracy and nearly three-dozen other fraud-related counts in the purchase, manufacture and distribution of drug products that had never been approved by federal regulators. Prosecutors say the drugs contained a compound purchased from a Chinese manufacturer. Bishop claimed they were effective cancer treatments. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

