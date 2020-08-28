Teen charged in Kenosha shootings that killed 2, wounded 1

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed five felony charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon. He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin. The shootings late Tuesday followed the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father of six who was left paralyzed from the waist down. Blake’s shooting has made Kenosha the latest focal point in the fight against racial injustice that has gripped the country.