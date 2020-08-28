Head of jewelry theft crew sentenced to federal prison

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles head of a ring that tracked and robbed traveling jewelry salespeople, stealing at least $835,000 worth of goods, has been sentenced to federal prison. The U.S. attorney’s office says Federico Santiago Quiroz Lucca was sentenced Friday to 45 months in prison and must pay $835,000 in restitution. Prosecutors said that from 2017 into 2019, Lucca’s crew robbed jewelry salespeople in the Los Angeles area, the San Francisco Bay Area and in Denver. Prosecutors say victims would be targeted by scouts, then tracked for hours and miles until they could be robbed or tricked out of their goods.