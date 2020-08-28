GOP portrayal of urban mayhem doesn’t always match reality

Rhetoric at the Republican National Convention claimed chaos in American cities. President Donald Trump, who delivered his remarks to a crowd gathered at the White House, called for “law and order,” and said the country could not allow “mob rule.” But the reality is far more complicated. Experts point out that violent crime has remained stable and low, although homicides have risen a bit in some cities during the pandemic. In many major cities, there was looting and property destruction during the height of the George Floyd protests, but order was restored months ago in most places.