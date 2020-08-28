GOP convention takeaways: What virus? Fear motivates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominvation acceptance speech was often foreboding, his new policies were few, and he gave only a vague idea of what four more years under him would bring. And he refused to allow the coronavirus to deny him the crowd he craved for the Republican National Convention. He ordered up a scene never before seen at the White House: an American president using the South Lawn as the official backdrop for such overtly political activity. He spoke of the deadly coronavirus pandemic as though his handling of it has been an unqualified success.