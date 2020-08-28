French president: World needs a globally active US leader

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron hopes whoever wins the U.S. presidential elections takes a bigger role in settling international conflicts. President Donald Trump’s unapologetic “America-first” foreign policy has long frustrated historic allies like France. Trump has pulled the U.S. out of multiple international agreements including the Paris climate change accord and the Iran nuclear deal. Trump has also stoked tensions in global hotspots and clashed with France over taxes. Macron said he would work well with whichever candidate wins in November, but said it’s important to have a U.S. leader who is “fully involved in big international questions” and “a partner in collective security.” Macron dodged a question about whether he will run for re-election in 2022.