For health workers, the pandemic Tour de France is a big ask

NICE, France (AP) — Racing around the southern French city of Nice this weekend, Tour de France riders will speed past a hospital where health workers are traumatized by their battle against the coronavirus. Among them is Maude Leneveu, a caregiver who spent two months treating patients stricken and dying from COVID-19. She cleaned their bedpans, changed their sheets, fed them and tried to calm their fears. Then, she’d go home to breastfeed her baby daughter. She got a bonus of 1,500 euros for that hospital heroism. Riders can easily make that and more in an afternoon at the Tour. French health workers are divided about the race and some say it should have been canceled.