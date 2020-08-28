Focused on pandemic, Merkel has no time for retirement plans

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that the decision not to run for office again in 2021 has allowed her to focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and other pressing problems during her final year in office. Merkel has seen her approval ratings rise during the pandemic but ruled out seeking a fifth term and remained coy about her post-retirement plans. The 66-year-old on Friday cited the pandemic as the main issue for the coming months, alongside the need for progress on climate change, Brexit and a pan-European migration policy. Merkel, who went into quarantine for two weeks at the start of the pandemic, said she understood how difficult the restrictions on everyday life are for some people.