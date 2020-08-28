Flood Warning until FRI 12:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON

FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS AND JUNEAU COUNTIES…

At 809 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

excessive rain overnight and early this morning in the warned area.

Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mauston, New Lisbon, Elroy, Wonewoc, Lemonweir, Lindina, Camp

Douglas, Lyndon Station, Kelly, Castle Rock, Union Center,

Hustler, Castle Rock Dam, The Town Of Quincy, I 90 94 Exit 69,

Buckhorn State Park, I 90 94 Exit 78, White Creek, Bass Hollow Rec

Area and Yukon Trails Campground.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Storms will exit the area by 10 AM but additional

storms could form later in the day.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&