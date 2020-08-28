Flood Advisory from FRI 6:17 AM CDT until FRI 12:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 1215 PM CDT.

* At 617 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across Wood County. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Pittsville, Babcock, Lake Wazeecha, Nekoosa,

Port Edwards, Biron, Vesper, Rudolph, Cranmoor, Walker,

Dexterville, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Veedum, North Wood County

Park and Scranton.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&