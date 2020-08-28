Flash Flood Watch until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until FRI 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON…
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central Wisconsin and
northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central
Wisconsin, Portage and Wood. In northeast Wisconsin, Brown,
Kewaunee, Outagamie and Waupaca.
* Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon
* Thunderstorms with very heavy rain could produce rainfall amounts
of an inch or two an hour and lead to local flooding.