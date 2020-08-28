Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Wisconsin, including the following areas,
Adams and Juneau.
* Through this evening.
* Periods of heavy rainfall are expected from early this morning
through early evening, posing a threat for localized flash
flooding if storms repeat over areas with recently saturated
soils.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&