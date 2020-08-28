Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Wisconsin, including the following areas,

Adams and Juneau.

* Through this evening.

* Periods of heavy rainfall are expected from early this morning

through early evening, posing a threat for localized flash

flooding if storms repeat over areas with recently saturated

soils.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&