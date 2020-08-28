Fall Sport Safety: What You Need To Know

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin school districts are working hard to make all fall sports safe.

With WIAA recommendations, and help form the health department, plans are being put together.

"What we want to do is go above and beyond the recommendations that are there. So were gonna mask, were gonna social distance and I think our coaches have a pretty good idea of how they can manage that", said Brian Miller, Wausau West Athletics Director.

Volleyball games spread out between different days, swimming will use multiple facilities.

For example; varsity will compete at the home school, while junior varsity will go on the road.

Football will stick to practicing in groups by position as much as possible.

"We're gonna be monitoring attendance, temperature so that we could find out if someone is sick, and they're gonna have to quarantine for two weeks, and if there's no further stuff they can resume the schedule at that point", continued Miller.

Local health officials say they are heavily involved in the preparation.

"we have been working with them and meeting with them and basically giving them guidance on what that should look like what they begin and actually have games" explained Portage county health official, Ray Pryzbelski.

Newman Catholic already has one sport underway, girls tennis.

"Its a small group, they are naturally social distanced, they're outside so I think mainly if you are in contact with your coach or other players have your mask on and just try to mitigate touching as much of the same stuff as you can," said athletic director Scott Fitzgerald.

If an athlete tests positive officials say plans are in place.

"Were gonna leave that up to the county health department as they're the experts" continued Fitzgerald.

If you want to sit in the stands this year, you're gonna need a mask, and an admission ticket.

Depending on the sport, each athlete will get a number of tickets, for now football players will get four, volleyball, due to its indoor nature, will receive two per athlete, swimming will have no fan attendance.

Social distancing and masking will be required at all events, no gatherings and no concessions will be sold this season.

Athletic directors urge that while they are doing what they can, health and safety starts at home.

Athletes are recommended to bring as much of their own equipment as possible, and avoid sharing.

As for hydration, at practice athletes will be responsible for bringing their own water bottles.

For games, a masked and gloved staff member will be designated for handing out disposable cups of water.