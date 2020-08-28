Experts weigh in on dangers of co-sleeping with infants

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Many parents want to keep their newborns close by at all times.

However, the exception should be when they are sleeping.

"Co-sleeping is very dangerous and in this case there was a bassinet next to the bed where the child could have been placed but moms decision that night was to place the infant in the bed with them," said Captain Ben Graham of the Wausau Police Department.

The decision of co-sleeping allegedly turned deadly in Wausau back in March.

"There are some aggravated factors in this case which do include alcohol use and drug use which contributed to her negligence," Captain Graham.

Throughout the country experts say 3500 infants die from sleep related deaths a year.

However, they can be preventable.

"We tell parents to share your room not your bed , so place the baby's bassinet or crib in the room near your bed instead of letting baby sleep in the bed with you," said Amanda Tabin from Safe Kids Marathon County.

Tabin said you should remove any big soft blankets or pillows when you lay your baby down to sleep.

"That could be a risk for entrapment or risk for strangulation," said Tabin.

Instead of using blankets you can put your baby in a warm onsie.

Tabin said make sure your baby is sleeping on a firm, flat enclosed space, even a box would work but that should be your last resort.

If you cannot afford a crib or bassinet, the Marathon County Health Department has a program called Start Right which can help you.