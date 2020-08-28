EU to blacklist up to 20 Belarus officials to press leader

BERLIN (AP) — European Union foreign ministers have agreed to slap sanctions on up to 20 Belarus officials over election fraud and violence against protesters. Ministers said Friday that it’s likely the bloc will use a phased approach, imposing more travel bans and asset freezes on officials if President Alexander Lukashenko fails to start talks with the opposition. Lukashenko himself is likely to figure on the list at some point. The legal technicalities must still be finalized before the sanctions can take effect. Like the Belarus opposition, the EU rejects the results of the elections that swept Lukashenko back into power for a sixth term.