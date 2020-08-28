Esper supports Medal of Honor for soldier’s Iraq heroism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper has endorsed awarding the Medal of Honor to a soldier who died of burns while acting to save fellow soldiers in Iraq in 2005. Esper expressed his support in a letter to members of Congress who are pushing for Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe of Florida to receive the military’s highest award for valor. Esper wrote that a final decision is up to President Donald Trump. The Washington Post reported that Cache would be the first Black service member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.