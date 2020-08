MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Demolition of the old city pool in Marshfield began on Friday.

The 86-year old Hefko pool didn't open for the summer due to the pandemic.

A new aquatic center will be built in its place called Vandehey Waters.

Vandehey Waters will feature multiple slides, diving boards and a rock climbing wall.

The hope is to the the center completed in time for the 2021 summer season.