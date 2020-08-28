DCE School Dist. confirms COVID case at Hatley Elementary

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Officials with the D.C. Everest Area School District confirmed Friday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Hatley Elementary.

The district reports it is working with the county health department.

The district's protocol means the school building will be closed and thoroughly cleaned, but has received approval that the building will be set to open for the September 1st school start date.

The health department is currently contact tracing and will be reaching out to potentially-impacted individuals.