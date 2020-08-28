County: 4 people tied to RNC in Charlotte have coranvirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County say four people who were at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus. WBTV reported Thursday that those who tested positive were immediately isolated. The county said in a news release that nearly 800 people were tested who attended the event or who helped support it. Two attendees and two people supporting the convention tested positive. The Charlotte Observer reports that the disclosures come after county health officials raised concerned about a lack of social distancing and mask wearing at a Monday business meeting of the RNC in Charlotte. Strict coronavirus protocols were supposed to be followed.