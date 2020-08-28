Clark Co. school district reporting COVID-19 cases, delays start of school year

Clark Co. (WAOW) -- The School District of Thorp has confirmed staff members in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Clark County Health Department is working with the School District of Thorp leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “The School District of Thorp services a couple of counties. We are all working together, and taking the necessary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

The school district has been conducting professional development and staff in-service training. Because of the COVID-19 cases, the district has delayed the start of school by two weeks. They will now start September 15.

"This two week period will give us the time needed to ensure that our schools are safe for our students to return. Close contacts at the School District of Thorp and immediate family members have been notified,” stated Paul Blanford, the District Administrator of the School District of Thorp.

The district says it is reviewing sports and activities but haven't made decisions on those yet.