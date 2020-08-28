Black lawmakers reflect on civil rights then, and now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation is once again at a crossroads over racial inequity, marking the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech,” yet torn apart by protests against the police shooting of another Black man, this time in Wisconsin. Several leading Black members of Congress are reflecting on their experiences then, and now. Rep. Maxine Waters says she has wondered as protests erupted this summer, “Why did it take so long?” Rep. James Clyburn says “there’s a lot of work for Black Lives Matter to do, and I hope to live long enough to help them get it done.”