Child neglect charges recommended against Wausau mother over infant death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau police say they are recommending charges of Neglecting a Child resulting in Death against a Wausau mother, after her infant was found unresponsive in her bed after she woke up.

According to a press release, the mother - identified as Shailey M. Huron, 23 - invited two men over to her home on March 29th, 2020. Police found that Huron and the men drank and used marijuana, before Huron and one of the men went to bed.

At the time, Huron allegedly placed the baby in bed with them. When she woke up, the baby was unresponsive.

The child's cause of death was ruled as accidental asphyxiation associated with an unsafe sleeping environment.

Police say Huron had previously been warned not to co-sleep with the child, and that additional warnings were given by a hospital nurse, a pediatrician and a public health nurse.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 3,500 infants die a year in the US due to sleep-related incidents.

Huron is scheduled to appear at court this afternoon (Friday, August 28th) at 2PM.