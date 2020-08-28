Charges pending in co-sleeping death of Wausau infant

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Wausau police are recommending a 23-year-old woman be charged in the death of her infant who suffocated while sleeping with her and a man last March. First responders were called to the woman’s Wausau home early the morning of March 30 on a report of an infant who wasn’t breathing. Police say an autopsy found the 3-month-old boy was accidentally asphyxiated due to an unsafe sleep environment. Authorities say the mother drank alcohol and smoked marijuana with an 18-year-old man before they went to bed and that Huron placed her infant in bed with them.