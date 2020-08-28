Carter Center, pushing for fair elections, turns focus to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carter Center, an organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, has launched an initiative meant to strengthen and build confidence in the U.S. election system. The center said Friday that it has observed over 110 elections in 39 countries since 1989, but is now taking on the problems at home. The center notes that while the U.S. has fallen short of some international election standards before, it’s only in the last decade that the center would describe the country’s democracy as “backsliding.” President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the 2020 election will be the most rigged election in U.S. history.