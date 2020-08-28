Canadian economy plummets in 2nd quarter with pandemic

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian economy was devastated in the second quarter due to the coronavirus panedemic, but there are signs of a slow recovery. Statistics Canada said Friday that real gross domestic product contracted at an annualized rate of 38.7% for the three-month period. That’s the worst showing since the start of 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis. Almost every single component of the economy used to calculate GDP was at its lowest point over April, May and June, driven largely by widespread lockdowns in April. Economic output rebounded in May by 4.8%, and the agency said June posted an increase of 6.5%.