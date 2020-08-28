Biden camp to expand faith outreach as election heats up

With the conventions over, Joe Biden’s team is rolling out an array of new religious outreach efforts targeting a diverse set of communities as his campaign vies with President Donald Trump’s for faith-motivated voters. The Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign is holding a trio of virtual events in the swing state of Florida this weekend. Those will be followed by events focused on other faith communities that could play pivotal roles in the election, including Latino evangelicals, Catholics, Hindus and young people of faith. The programs come on the heels of the GOP’s own faith-heavy presidential nominating convention.