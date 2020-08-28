Beefalo on loose for weeks in Connecticut escaped slaughter

PLYMOUTH. Conn. (AP) — An 800- to 900-pound beefalo remains on the loose in Plymouth, Connecticut. The Hartford Courant reports that the bull is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle and escaped from a meat processing business on Aug. 3. Authorities attempted to confront an animal believed to be the beefalo Wednesday near Route 72 but retreated when the animal showed signs he would charge the officers. In an initial release, police identified the animal as a steer and then as the missing beefalo in Friday’s release. Police spokesperson Capt. Edward Benecchi admitted that no one has gotten close enough to the animal to confirm.