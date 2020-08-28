Asia Today: South Korea tightens distancing as cases mount

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is tightening social distancing restrictions in the greater capital area, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9 p.m. and shutting down gyms and after-school academies. The health minister announced the steps Friday after 371 new infections of COVID-19 _ the 15th straight day of triple-digit jumps that brought national totals to 19,077 cases, including 316 deaths. He says more than 470,000 businesses in the Seoul area will be affected by the measures, which he described as the “last stand” before lockdown steps. He says, “I once again plead to the people of our country — for yourself and for us, please remain in the safe space that is your home. Avoid contacting other people.”