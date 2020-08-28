As political conventions go virtual, so does the chatter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — With the coronavirus outbreak still shuttering huge swaths of the country, the usual rituals surrounding political conventions have been upended by social distancing. Not only have political conventions gone virtual, so too have much of the conversations among politically inclined Americans. Organized watch parties have been few. And many of the impromptu peanut galleries that normally assemble at watering holes have been temporarily silenced. Today’s political discourse is now mostly confined online, on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other social media channels.