Another 481 COVID-19 cases found at University of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama reported Friday that an additional 481 students have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to more than 1,000 infections since students returned to campus. The University of Alabama System released the new numbers on its dashboard that reports case numbers for all three campuses. The university system said no students are hospitalized. The quick rise in COVID-19 cases on campus prompted action from city and university officials to try to limit student gatherings and off-campus socializing. The city temporarily closed bars and the university issued a moratorium on student gatherings.