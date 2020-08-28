Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport cuts hundreds of jobs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport says it will cut hundreds of jobs and is warning that air traffic likely will not return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels until 2023-25. The busy aviation hub announced Friday that it slumped to a net loss of 246 million euros ($293 million) in the first half of the year compared to a profit of 133 million euros in the same period last year. Passenger numbers at Schiphol fell 62.1%, to 13.1 million, while cargo volumes were down 14.5% compared to the first half of 2019. The airport says in a statement it will cut “several hundred” jobs from its total workforce of around 3,000.