5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans’ safety as he accepted his party’s renomination at the White House. After the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Wisconsin city of Kenosha finds itself as the latest flashpoint in a larger discussion about racism and police brutality in the U.S. The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleash heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and destruction and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast.