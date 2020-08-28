39 dolphins, 3 whales wash up on Mauritius after oil spill

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities say the number of dead dolphins that have washed ashore on the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has risen to 39, while residents are expected to protest this weekend against authorities’ handling of a disastrous oil spill. An environmental expert says three whales have now been found dead, too. It is not yet clear what caused the dolphins’ deaths, but alarmed environmentalists have called for an investigation. The dolphins began washing up this week, several days after some 1,000 tons of fuel spilled from a Japanese ship that grounded on a coral reef and split apart under the pounding surf.