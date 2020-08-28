11th-hour appeal targets ranked voting referendum in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A state judge’s ruling allowing a referendum the use of ranked voting in presidential elections isn’t going without a challenge. The secretary of state’s office and intervening parties have filed separate appeals of the decision that prevents the voting system from being used in the November election. The timing of the judge’s decision on Monday left little opportunity for further appeal. The deadline for collecting materials needed to print ballots was supposed to be Friday, but Dunlap’s spokeswoman suggested there’s wiggle room. She could not provide an absolute deadline for printing ballots.